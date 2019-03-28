Suspected street racers hit woman, daughters driving on Kelowna highway

A Lake Country resident is asking the community for any information after she and her daughters were involved in a hit and run accident on Friday.

“Anyone notice a white vehicle with front end damage? My daughters and I were on our way Friday, March 22 around 9 p.m. to the fundraising event for Paws It Forward Dog Rescue, heading south on 97 at the intersection of Banks Road,” Donna Kirsch wrote in a popular Facebook group.

“Just passed the intersection when supposedly two vehicles were drag racing and the white vehicle hit us from behind and kept on going! Witnesses believe that the white vehicle was going well over 100 km/hr when it hit me, racing a Challenger. We did not see it coming. RCMP are calling the accident a moving Hit and Run. Hard to believe drag racing on a Friday night at 9 p.m.,” she said.

The Kelowna RCMP have confirmed the accident is being investigated by the Central Okanagan Traffic Services Unit.

