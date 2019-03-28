Suspected street racers hit woman, daughters driving on Kelowna highway

A Lake Country resident was hit by a car along Highway 97

A Lake Country resident is asking the community for any information after she and her daughters were involved in a hit and run accident on Friday.

“Anyone notice a white vehicle with front end damage? My daughters and I were on our way Friday, March 22 around 9 p.m. to the fundraising event for Paws It Forward Dog Rescue, heading south on 97 at the intersection of Banks Road,” Donna Kirsch wrote in a popular Facebook group.

“Just passed the intersection when supposedly two vehicles were drag racing and the white vehicle hit us from behind and kept on going! Witnesses believe that the white vehicle was going well over 100 km/hr when it hit me, racing a Challenger. We did not see it coming. RCMP are calling the accident a moving Hit and Run. Hard to believe drag racing on a Friday night at 9 p.m.,” she said.

The Kelowna RCMP have confirmed the accident is being investigated by the Central Okanagan Traffic Services Unit.

READ MORE: A few car crashes through Kelowna

READ MORE: Stolen Bentley nearly causes crash going wrong way on Coquihalla

READ MORE: Mother, two sons identified as three found dead in Surrey car crash


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River
Next story
Revelstoke 2019 property tax increase of 4.5% approved

Just Posted

Chef’s Fare: Origin Story

Josh White Special to the Review Sesame is hugely involved in cuisines… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather

Lots of sun!

Revelstoke 2019 property tax increase of 4.5% approved

City staff are now drafting the bylaw

Semi rollover closes Highway 1 for five hours Tuesday

Revelstoke RCMP responded to two separate semi accidents March 26 and 27

Grizzlies conference champs, on to league finals

With the game six win against Kelowna the Grizzlies will meet defending champs Kimberley Dynamiters

Democrats want a faster release of Mueller’s Russia report

So far only Attorney General William Barr’s four page summary has been released

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Suspected street racers hit woman, daughters driving on Kelowna highway

A Lake Country resident was hit by a car along Highway 97

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

South Okanagan airport users vent on Air Canada schedule changes

The city said 1,700 people have filled out their survey regarding the loss of the flights

Okanagan sailor gains global attention with his electric boats

Mark Fry officially launched his fleet of electric boats in January

Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Most Read