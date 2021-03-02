Suspicious fire closes Okanagan bank

A fire at the TD Canada Trust bank in Lake Country overnight closed the branch down Tuesday, March 2. (Lake Country Fire Department)

A suspicious blaze closed a local bank this week.

A fire, sparked in the ATM area of the TD Canada Trust on Main Street, shut down the branch Tuesday, March 2.

Lake Country firefighters were called to the bank after fire alarms went off just prior to 4 a.m.

While the fire was able to be quickly extinguished, smoke damage closed the branch down for the day.

“There was a lot of smoke in the building,” deputy fire Chief Brent Penner said.

Due to the nature of the fire, the RCMP are investigating and surveillance at the bank may lead to a suspect being identified.

The bank had hoped to re-open Wednesday, March 3, after cleaning the damage from the smoke.

