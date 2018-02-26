The driver of the SUV was transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The two passengers were not injured. (Submitted)

SUV collides with commercial trailer in serious accident on Hwy. 1

The collision occured near Revelstoke Sunday evening and the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries

A Quebec man has been charged for failing to keep right after causing a serious collision near Revelstoke Sunday evening.

The 52-year-old was driving an Ontario-registered commercial tractor-trailer westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when it crossed a double-yellow line into the two eastbound lanes.

An SUV driving eastbound collided with the trailer. The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Colorado man, was transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His two passengers were not injured. The SUV was a rental vehicle from Alberta.

Revelstoke RCMP, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP Trans Canada East Traffic Services responded at around 5 p.m. to the crash, which was about one kilometre east of Revelstoke.

Revelstoke RCMP said the roads at the time of the crash had compact snow with slippery sections. The SUV was seriously damaged in the crash, while the trailer received minor damage.

Hwy. 1 was closed for less than two hours and traffic was diverted through the City of Revelstoke.

 

Revelstoke RCMP said the roads at the time of the crash had compact snow with slipper sections. (Submitted)

SUV collides with commercial trailer in serious accident on Hwy. 1

The collision occured near Revelstoke Sunday evening and the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries

