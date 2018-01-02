Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

About 20 brave souls stripped down and took the plunge into Shuswap Lake Monday at the annual 2018 Polar Bear swim on Canoe Beach.

According to Nadine Quilty, the swimmers were able to enter the frigid waters thanks to Scott McKee who waded through the lake ahead of time, with an ax, opening up a channel in the ice for people to swim in.

“Thanks to the Hive for providing hot chocolate for everyone on site. Thanks to all the supporters who were there cheering on their loved ones in starting off 2018 with this outrageous event!” said Quilty.

More than $114 was raised for the Canadian Diabetes Association at the event.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
newstips@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke RCMP busy over New Year’s Eve
Next story
Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP busy over New Year’s Eve

Local officers responded to 22 calls between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

‘Hoop Master’ to headline performances at Carousel of Nations

World champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand to perform at celebration of multiculturalism on Feb. 3

Glimpses of the Past

From a New Year’s Day robbery to a New Year’s Eve spent in the hospital after surviving an avalanche

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

Polar bear dippers rise to the occasion in Penticton

One hundred brave souls take the plunge New Year’s Day

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Most Read