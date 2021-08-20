Swimming still not advised at North Okanagan’s Kal Beach

Swimming at Kal Beach continues to be discouraged due to high counts of E.coli in the water.

Sampling was taken Monday, Aug. 16 which showed unacceptable levels of 750, when taken at the dock at wading depth by the Interior Health Authority.

A count of 54 was found at the west end of beach at wading depth and the east end of beach at wading depth had a count of 240, both of which are deemed acceptable by Interior Health

Samples taken Aug. 9 showed unacceptable levels on the east end of the beach at 590, and again Aug. 3 at the same location with 640.

The District of Coldstream issued an advisory Aug. 12 that people not swim in the water at the beach.

”There is no change in the recommendation from IHA. We are awaiting test results from additional sampling,” Coldstream’s chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said.

Updates will be posted at coldstream.ca and through social media channels.

READ MORE: Swimming not recommended at popular Coldstream beach

READ MORE: Community block party to lift Vernon moods

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthOkanaganSwimming