Swimming still not recommended at popular North Okanagan beach

Beach goers are still being urged to stay out of the water at Kal Beach, for two weeks now.

Bacterial counts that exceed Health Canada guidelines have been found by Interior Health since Aug. 12. Additional testing has been completed at the popular Kalamalka Lake beach and the Pumphouse Beach and further testing is required to assess and confirm the risks to the public.

“The testing and results are expected within the next week and the public will be advised when additional information becomes available,” the District of Coldstream said. “Accordingly, people are discouraged from swimming at the north end of Kalamalka Lake.”

A cautionary drinking water notification was also issued by IH following Aug. 20 samples at Kal Beach and Pumphouse Beach which found an active algae bloom.

