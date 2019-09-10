Passengers getting off the 737 plane after it was forced to make an emergency landing. (Tyler Olsen photo.)

Swoop plane makes emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford

737 aircraft reportedly hit flock of birds, more updates coming

A Swoop airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at Abbotsford International Airport after hitting a flock of birds Tuesday morning.

Flight number 312 departed from Abbotsford at 8:07 a.m. and was headed for Edmonton. The plane, a 737 aircraft, was carrying over 100 people.

ALSO READ: Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

People reported hearing a loud boom in the skies shortly after take off and one witness said she saw flames.

Police cordoned off the area as emergency crews headed to the scene prior to the plane landing.

The flight has been delayed with passengers waiting in the terminal.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids
Next story
Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

Just Posted

CSRD recognized by province for carbon neutrality

The organization received a Level 4 award

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce calling for business excellence nominations

The annual awards gala is coming up Nov. 2

Revy Let’s Talk: On World Suicide Prevention Day know someone is always there

A Revelstoke resident tells columnist Stacie Byrne her story

Politically Incorrect: Mayor and council report card-Will they pass?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Council’s strategic plan, released seven months… Continue reading

Exhibition celebrating Mt. Revelstoke coming to Revelstoke Museum & Archives

The exhibit opens Sept. 20

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

B.C. man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, stunned with Taser

Brandon Coons was sentenced in provincial court in Rossland for the 2017 incidents

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for North Okanagan residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Widow shares final words of wisdom from beloved Penticton baker

Ben Manea, owner of Walla Artisan Bakery and Café, died on June 15 due to complications from his ALS

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Street population keeping North Okanagan bylaw busy

Meanwhile RCMP is getting creative with its approach

Most Read