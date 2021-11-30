The intersection of Channel Parkway and Warren Avenue is currently closed due to a collision. (Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

T-bone collision closes Highway 97 in Penticton

It is not known whether anyone is injured

Emergency services are on the scene of T-bone collision at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Warren Avenue West in Penticton.

Two vehicles are involved in the collision, and it is not currently known whether there are any injuries involved.

Channel Parkway at Warren Avenue will be closed due to the incident, and B.C. Highway Patrol will be conducting traffic control.

Penticton Fire Department, B.C. Emergency Health Services and RCMP are on the scene.

No detours have been announced yet.

