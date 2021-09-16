Take the bus to the polling station for free on election day

Take the bus for free on election day, Sept. 20.
Revelstoke is one of 26 communities in B.C. offering free access to BC Transit to make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their votes.
In Revelstoke, the polling station is located at the community centre at 600 Campbell Ave. It will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The candidates in the Kootenay-Columbia riding are:
- Sarah Bennett-People’s Party of Canada
- Wayne Stetski-NDP
- Robin Goldsbury-Liberal
- Rana Nelson-Green
- Rob Morrison-Conservative
For more information about transit routes and schedules go to bctransit.com/revelstoke/schedules-and-maps
