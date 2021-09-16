Take the bus to the polling station for free on election day

BC Transit is offering free rides on Sept. 20, election day. (Submitted/BC Transit)

Take the bus for free on election day, Sept. 20.

Revelstoke is one of 26 communities in B.C. offering free access to BC Transit to make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their votes.

In Revelstoke, the polling station is located at the community centre at 600 Campbell Ave. It will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The candidates in the Kootenay-Columbia riding are:

For more information about transit routes and schedules go to bctransit.com/revelstoke/schedules-and-maps

WATCH: Highlights from the Kootenay-Columbia all-candidates online public forum

READ MORE: Kootenay-Columbia candidates discuss economic and social issues in online forum

 

