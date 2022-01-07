Taking love to new heights: A proposal in Revelstoke’s mountains

Michael down on one knee at the moment of the proposal in Revelstoke. Shawn said he was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. He said yes. (Contributed by Shawn Lee)

A couple from San Diego, California used the mountain ranges of Revelstoke as the backdrop for one of the most important moments of their lives.

Shawn Lee and his partner Michael were on day three of their four day trip in Revelstoke with Canadian Mountain Holidays Inc. (CMH), a trip they had done twice before.

They reached a scenic clearing in the mountains when their guide turned to their group and told them to stop for a break. Lee thought they were setting up to take pictures of the mountains, given the awe-inspiring scene that was laid out before them.

What happened next took him by complete surprise.

His partner Michael got down on one knee amongst the mountains and proposed to him.

He said yes.

“The thought of being a married man never crossed my mind,” said Lee. “Trying to powder snowboard after that was pretty difficult.”

Before his first visit to Revelstoke in 2019, Lee said he had no idea what or where the community was. After his first visit, he immediately fell in love with the place.

“You get this overwhelming sense of how grand and powerful and beautiful nature is,” said Lee. He said he felt humbled by the natural beauty of the community and the landscape that surrounds it.

“I’ve never been in a place like that,” he added.

Lee said he grew going to Mammoth Mountain in California, skiing and snowboarding his whole life. His now-fiancé Michael, who is a little more extreme according to Lee, is an avid biker as well as skier.

During his first trip to Revelstoke, Lee recalled seeing a group of locals ski touring up a mountain and was in awe of the feat.

“What is wrong with these Canadians? They’re freaking crazy!” he said with a laugh.

According to Lee, Canada opened his eyes to what is possible for the human body.

“I would love to have a Canada wedding up in the mountains,” said Lee.

Lee said he plans on returning to Revelstoke in March.

READ MORE: Revelstoke local turns snowy golf course into cross country ski track

READ MORE: Revelstoke Nordic Ski club hosts cross country ski trials ahead of BC Winter Games

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding