FILE - Transportation Minister Marc Garneau at the CP Rail intermodal yard in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Tariffs could jeopardize new NAFTA deal in Parliament, Garneau warns

He calls it “illogical” that the White House is using national security to justify the tariffs

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is warning U.S. lawmakers that Canada will struggle to ratify the new North American trade deal if U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum exports remain in place much longer.

Garneau, taking part in a free-trade panel at the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, says time is running out for Parliament to ratify the agreement and he doesn’t know if it will happen without the tariffs being lifted.

He calls it “illogical” that the White House is using national security to justify the tariffs, imposed last May and still in place despite the signing last year of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an updated version of NAFTA.

But he also says Canada will move “expeditiously” once the tariffs are lifted.

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser and one of Garneau’s fellow panellists, made a point of telling the minister directly that the Trump administration is hard at work to resolve the tariff issue.

READ MORE: U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum could be gone in weeks, ambassador says

U.S. Ambassador David MacNaughton said last week he believes the tariffs could be lifted in a matter of weeks, but refused to provide additional details.

Trump ended a Canadian exemption from the tariffs last spring in a move he later acknowledged was a negotiating tactic, and the president has also said the tariffs would be lifted once the deal was signed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seatbelts on school buses would come with safety, cost concerns

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Skiers flock to Revelstoke Mountain Resort to race

As part of a two-day event for youths

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the hottest destination for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Roads, weather and ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Periods of snow to end this morning

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Applications for 2019 Revelstoke Community Foundation about to close

This year there is more than $65,000 to distribute

Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The awards ceremony for all alpine skiing events took place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

Kelowna Fan Experience releases line-up for 2019

KFX will celebrate its 6th anniversary in March

West Kelowna Warriors smoked out

The Warriors were defeated by the Trail Smoke Eaters Saturday night

Gas flowing again at Okanagan community’s lone outlet

Falkland’s lone service station re-opens while renovations continue; selling gas and lottery only

Tariffs could jeopardize new NAFTA deal in Parliament, Garneau warns

He calls it “illogical” that the White House is using national security to justify the tariffs

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops Oscar weekend with $55.5M

Going into the weekend, overall ticket sales for 2019 were down 18 per cent

Special Olympics B.C. Games a huge hit

Winter Games in Vernon an overwhelming success for 800 athletes/coaches, 1,000-plus volunteers

B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

$10-a-day daycare, tax subsidy for parents at heart of poverty plan

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

The act B.C. is fighting against is not in effect yet, the judge said

Most Read