Tax increase trimmed slightly in Lake Country

Initial 6.12% hike down to 5.88, plus water rate increase

Hiring a new fire chief has been delayed in order to save residents a few bucks in Lake Country.

The district was initially looking at a 6.12 per cent increase for 2022. But following community concern that the hike is too much for residents to handle amid the pandemic, council has cut the increase back to 5.88 per cent.

“Council opted to push the hiring of the new deputy fire chief to mid-year, reducing the 2022 tax impact,” the district said following a Feb. 22 meeting.

The increase represents an approximately $111 residential property tax increase, based on the BC Assessment 2021 average for a single-family home in Lake Country of $993,000. It is only $4 cheaper than the 6.12 per cent increase.

The five-year financial plan will go to Council for final approval and adoption in March.

Council also approved a water rate increase of 4.5 per cent. The variable rate will go from 77 cents per cubic metre to 86 cents. Agriculture customers cost will increase from $120 per acre to $125 per acre.

Lake Country is also supporting health initiatives in the community.

Following a presentation from Melissa Scaman, executive director of Lake Country Health, council approved $23,370 in funding for the group for 2022.

