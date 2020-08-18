Temperature records broken in Central and South Okanagan

A ridge of high pressure caused the mercury to rise on Monday

Following a heat warning across the Okanagan on Monday, several temperature records were broken.

The increase in temperature is due to a ridge of high pressure over the southern part of the province.

Parts of the Central and South Okanagan, along with Nelson and Trail, saw the mercury reach an all-time high on Aug. 17.

Kelowna set a new record of 38.8 C, beating the 1967 temperature record of 36.1 C. Records in Kelowna have been kept since 1899.

A new record of 38.3 was set in Summerland, beating the old record set in 1917 of 35.6 C. In Penticton, a new record of 37.4 was set, also beating the 1917 record of 35.6 C.

Temperatures records have been kept in Summerland and Penticton since 1907.

Trail was the hot spot in the province with temperatures hitting 39.7 C on Monday.

For Tuesday, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures near 34 C for the Central and South Okanagan. The day will be mainly sunny with a chance of showers late in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm this evening.

Winds could gust up to 70 km/hr, cleaning by midnight.

