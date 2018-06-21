FILE - In (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

  • Jun. 21, 2018 7:56 a.m.
  • News

Another warm day in B.C. resulted in many new temperatures records broken in areas right across the province.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row, following the first heat wave in 2018, that the mercury reached unprecedented levels in certain cities.

RELATED: Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

The hottest spot in B.C. was the Kamloops area which reached 36.7 C on Wednesday.

A number of other heat records were broken across the province that day:

  • Abbotsford Area – 31.2
  • Agassiz Area – 31.1 (tied)
  • Burns Lake Area – 31.2
  • Dawson Creek Area – 31.6
  • Fort Nelson Area – 33.4
  • Fort st. John Area – 31.5
  • Gibsons Area – 28.5
  • Hope Area – 30.9
  • Kamloops Area – 36.7
  • Kootenay National Park Area – 32.0
  • Mackenzie Area – 32.0
  • Pitt Meadows Area – 32.2
  • Prince George Area – 30.9
  • Sechelt Area – 28.5
  • Squamish Area – 29.7
  • Yoho National Park Area – 28.4]

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued a weather warning to several regions of the province on Saturday and again on Monday, due to the intense heat.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard
Next story
Missing Oregon family found after possibly getting lost on purpose

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Possible rainfall rates of up to 25 milimetres in one hour.

Mercury rises in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures reach about 36 C with humidex in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Revelstoke Columbia River Treaty meeting brings local concerns to the forefront

The government of British Columbia hosted a community meeting surrounding the Columbia… Continue reading

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Revelstoke Growls and Hugs for June 20

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

VIDEO: Vernon-area students read for rank

RCMP visited JW Inglis on Wednesday as part of the Read with Me and the RCMP program.

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

Star Gazing: Using a large telescope

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

Police chief calls for mass casualty plan in Saskatchewan after Broncos crash

Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists

U.S. schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct acted as a team physician at other universities

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog

Allegedly the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher

Most Read