Texas woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: ‘I’m not lying’

Tiger was nicknamed ‘Tyson’ after ‘The Hangover’ movie

A woman who called Houston’s non-emergency dispatch line after discovering a tiger inside a cage at an abandoned home told the shocked dispatcher: “I’m not lying.”

The Houston Chronicle obtained a recording of the call after animal rescue workers found the well-fed animal resting on a bed of hay Monday inside a cage they said could be easily opened.

Police say a group of people looking for a place to smoke marijuana happened across the tiger on Monday. The woman told the dispatcher: “It’s pretty big.” Authorities say the animal weighed 350 pounds (159 kilograms).

Investigators have leads into who owned the tiger but say it may not be the person who owns the property.

The tiger has been moved to an animal sanctuary in Texas. The tiger was nicknamed “Tyson” after the movie “The Hangover.”

VIDEO: Texas man on a tractor leads police on slow chase

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coquihalla closed southbound near Hope
Next story
Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Just Posted

Where are the wolverines? Researchers need your help

Observations are welcome particularly in the Selkirk, Purcell, Monashee and Cariboo range

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

Avalanche danger level elevated at and below tree line in North Columbia area

Coquihalla closed southbound near Hope

DriveBC suggests detouring via Highway 1

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Highway 97 rock slides have occurred in the past

Serious events in 2008 and 2014 affected Highway 97 north of Summerland

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Most Read