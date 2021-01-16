The 10 most valuable homes in Revelstoke for 2020

Half of the most expensive homes are on 2080 Mackenzie Crt, which is across the street from Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke is home to some of the priciest residential properties in Interior B.C.

BC Assessment released their assessed property values this month and the list revealed the ten most valuable homes in the region.

Out of a list for the 100 top valued residential homes for the Kootenay Columbia, which extends from Cranbrook to Nelson and Revelstoke, 14 were in Revelstoke. That’s two more than last year.

Eight of the 14 homes are on 2080 Mackenzie Crt, which is across the street from Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

In 2017, only two properties made the list. However, each year since homes in Revelstoke have skyrocketed in value. Since 2017, average property values in the city have increased by 53 per cent.

This year on the top ten list, there are two new homes. Combined, the properties are worth more than $35 million, which is an increase of $10 million from last year.

On average for 2020, assessed valuation of homes went up seven per cent in Revelstoke with a standard single-family dwelling costing $546,000, according to BC Assessment.

According to Bighorn’s website they have been voted ‘Worlds Best Ski Chalet’ at the World Ski Awards for the past four years. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

1) 27-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $5.8 million

Once again, this home is estimated to be the pricest in the area. It increased in value by approximately 12 per cent from last year. The residence is a ski chalet known as Bighorn. Bighorn has eight staterooms with a balcony, a great room with a log fireplace, indoor spa and sauna, hot tub, home cinema, private helipad, and private chef. Guests can either go heliskiing right from the garden or ride a neighbouring lift to the top of the ski hill with the longest run. According to their website they have been voted ‘World’s Best Ski Chalet’ at the World Ski Awards for the past four years. The property is also the second most expensive in the Kootenay Columbias after a $6.1 million property in Windermere.

Whiteworth Lodge includes a double-sides wood burning fire place, which is enhanced by a illuminated seven foot tall Onyx rock surround. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

2) 1944 Leidloff Rd. – $3.7 million

Last year, this home was ninth on this list. Since then, the property has increased in assessed value by $1.4 million or roughly 66 per cent. The property operates as Whiteworth Lodge. The residence includes a double-sided wood burning fire place, which is enhanced by an illuminated seven foot tall Onyx rock surround. It was built in 2014.

The home at 1760 Westerburg Rd also increased in value from last year by $1 million or 40 per cent (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

3) 1760 Westerburg Rd. – $3.5 million

The home was built in 2015 and includes four bedrooms, five baths and sits on nine acres of land. The home also increased in value from last year by $1 million or 40 per cent.

The property at 4785 Airport Way was purchased in 2017 for $3.7 million. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

4) 4785 Airport Way – $3.4 million

The home was built in 2003, has four bedrooms and six baths. The size of the property is 10 acres. The home was purchased in 2017 for $3.7 million.

5) 3671-Catherwood Rd – $3.0 million

This is the only property on the list that decreased in value from last year due to an almost $1 million drop in valuation of the land. The home was built in 2013 and has horse stables, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on 8.38 acres of land.

The home at 29-2080 Mackenzie Crt. sits on 1.5 acres of land. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

6) 29-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $2.9 million

The home was built in 2009, has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits on 1.5 acres of land.

Bison Lodge was listed for sale last year at $6 million. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

7) 3-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $2.9 million

This is a new property on the top 10 list, having increased by almost $1 million in the past year. The residence is known as Bison Lodge, priced at $8,500 per night for up to eight guests. Stays include a private chef, indoor climbing gym, access to a wine cellar, massages, home theater, sauna, hot tub and a helicopter pad in the garden. The home was built in 2013 and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and sits on almost half an acre. It was listed for sale last year at $6 million. However, according to BC Assessment, it has yet to sell.

Last year, it cost $8,000 per night to rent the Flying Moose Chalet. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

8) 31-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $2.8 million

The property operates as the Flying Moose Chalet, which opened last year but was built in 2011. The chalet has a private helipad, eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and can fit 20 people. There’s a massage room with steam shower, gourmet kitchen and even a mudroom. Last year, it cost $8,000 per night to rent the lodge.

It’s all about location location location as this property is right beneath the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

9) 3452 Catherwood Rd. – $2.7 million

It’s all about location location location as this property is right beneath the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. While the home is worth $224,ooo, the land is valued at $2.5 million with 39 acres. The house was built in 1935, has three bedrooms and one bath.

14-2080 Mackenzie Crt. is also a new property on the list, having increased in value by $683,000 from last year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

10) 14-2080 Mackenzie Crt. – $2.6 million

This is also a new property on the list, having increased in value by $683,000 from last year. It was sold in 2020 for $2.9 million. The home was built in 2010, has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property sits on on less than one acre.