The La Niña charity snowmobile ride brings in more than $10,000 for local charity

The 7th La Niña Charity snowmobile ride raised over $10,000 for the Youth Access Fund.

With more than 30 snowmobilers that left the Snowmobile Club Saturday morning (Dec. 17), the ride was well-attended. The funds raised were a combination of donations and a raffle table offering the chance to win different prizes. Donations brought in the lion’s share of the funds raised with $7,400. The raffle table kicked in the rest with $2,685 raised.

Nadine Overwater, host of the event, thanked all of the sponsors, including Ski-Doo, 509, Rough Country Marine, Klim, Cheetah Factory Racing, Downie Timber, the Stoke Hotel, and many more.

Click through the gallery of photos from the event, provided by Pat Winslow, who captured all the scenes from the event.

