Missing: Elderly woman in Revelstoke

On Friday October 19th, 2018 an adult female was reported missing from her residence on Second Street West near Wright Street in Revelstoke, BC. Alice Lines, a long-time resident of Revelstoke was last seen at 8 p.m. Friday night when she left her home. Lines is experiencing symptoms of Dementia and is most likely unaware of her current surroundings. Police and Revelstoke Search and Rescue searched from the time of the received report and through the night in an effort to locate the female.

Lines is approximately 73 years old, is 5’4 tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs. She has short grey hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe on it and white pants. Lines is most likely is carrying a brown purse.

Police and Revelstoke SAR have brought in additional resources this morning in hopes of locating Lines. Neighbours are encouraged to check their property and all outbuildings as Lines is known to hide from others during these episodes.

During the searches conducted last night the police noted a fair amount of bear activity. Those who assist in searching their properties and surrounding areas are encouraged to be cautious, make noise and be prepared.

Lines is in otherwise good health, and is a frequent walker. She is known to travel long distances on foot before tiring.

Police are asking for assistance from the public that if they see Lines, to contact the Revelstoke RCMP immediately at 250.837.5255 or 911.

* Alice Line was found alive and well soon after this story was posted*