The Okanagan-Shuswap sunny skies may fade come mid-week

The forecast is showing sun to start the week but rain is on its way for the Okanagan-Shuswap region

This week may start off sunny in the Okanagan Valley, but the rain is expected to pour come Wednesday.

In the Okanagan: Sunny skies are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday but come mid-week, the clouds may block the sunshine, expect highs of 12 C to 16 C.

For the Shuswap: Sun and clouds are expected to kick off the week, followed by a chance of showers mid-week and possibly lasting through the weekend. Highs in the mid-teens.

For the Similkameen: Expect a little colder temperatures and rain in the forecast.

Full weather update for the Okanagan Valley:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update
Next story
Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Just Posted

Letter to the editor: Revelstoke, Speak Now

If you’re not interested in politics and you’re not sure about the… Continue reading

See Revelstoke Theatre Company’s performance of ART

The comedy is showing at the Performing Arts Centre on April 4, 5, 6

Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand

Revelstoke roads and weather for April 1

Road conditions as of 7:15 a.m.: Highway 1 west- No warnings or… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

As other municipalities catch on Community Connections’ program is coming on its two year anniversary

The Okanagan-Shuswap sunny skies may fade come mid-week

The forecast is showing sun to start the week but rain is on its way for the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Penticton Indian Band fire department were busy overnight with multiple grassfires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

First day of trial for former Surrey pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

Most Read