The spirit of giving: Revelstoke Community Christmas dinner returns

In 2019 the Community Christmas Dinner took place at the Catholic Church. (Photo via Facebook-Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner)

The 28th annual Revelstoke Community Christmas dinner will be held on Dec. 25 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Last year the Revelstoke Christmas Dinner Committee delivered 280 dinners thanks in part to donations from the community. Revelstokians made monetary donations, but also donations of food or their time.

“While cash donations are greatly appreciated, the donation and personal delivery of food/cash donations promotes the spirit of giving and is strongly encouraged, the Community Christmas dinner is a free event and open to all,” said the Revelstoke Christmas Dinner Committee in a letter to the community.

The event will be held in person once again after it’s return last holiday season, however residents will be given the choice to receive their dinner by delivery at their home.

If you would like to volunteer for the dinner, please contact (250)200-0404 or (250)683-8228.

Those looking to make a donation should call (250)837-1290.

