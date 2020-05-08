Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s 2020 first-quarter report shows 36 per cent increase in theft from vehicles in Vernon. (Contributed)

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

Thefts from vehicles in Vernon are up 36 per cent since this time last year, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s first-quarter report.

Between January and March, RCMP reported 185 thefts from vehicles, or a 49-case increase from the year prior.

RCMP reported 213 incidents of thefts from vehicles between October and December 2019 — 60 of which occurred in December alone, police said in January.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a few hours, overnight, or several days while on a trip,” Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the then-media relations officer said of the crime of opportunity.

RCMP say its best to remove anything valuable from the vehicle upon parking.

“If it’s valuable to you, chances are a thief will think it’s valuable too,” she said.

READ MORE: Vernon hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

READ MORE: Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna loses over 5,000 jobs in April: StatCan

Just Posted

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

President of Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club reacts to federal gun ban

‘We worry the ban could lead to other freedoms being taken away’

Revelstoke RCMP need public’s help regarding graffiti

Incident occurred at Centennial Park

Death in a time of COVID-19

Funerals are a time for the community to come together. However, the pandemic has changed that.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 7

Plane crash, beach constructed at Williamson’s Lake and reward offered for Brianne Wolgram

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Parade in Summerland neighbourhood honours essential services workers

Residents, including a youth band, cheer for those on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

Shuswap resident shares tales from career as pilot, air traffic controller

Jim Hall releases Tower Tales, an autobiographical flight spanning 27 years

Kelowna loses over 5,000 jobs in April: StatCan

Unemployment rate jumps over two points to 8.1 per cent, highest since May 2016

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP warn of text-based scam fraudulently claiming to be CERB

Most Read