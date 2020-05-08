Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s 2020 first-quarter report shows 36 per cent increase in theft from vehicles in Vernon. (Contributed)

Thefts from vehicles in Vernon are up 36 per cent since this time last year, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s first-quarter report.

Between January and March, RCMP reported 185 thefts from vehicles, or a 49-case increase from the year prior.

RCMP reported 213 incidents of thefts from vehicles between October and December 2019 — 60 of which occurred in December alone, police said in January.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a few hours, overnight, or several days while on a trip,” Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the then-media relations officer said of the crime of opportunity.

RCMP say its best to remove anything valuable from the vehicle upon parking.

“If it’s valuable to you, chances are a thief will think it’s valuable too,” she said.

