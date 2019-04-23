Snow White and the Seven Dwarves are a reminder of Bjorn Storness-Bliss’s lost son. They were stolen from his front yard mid-day on Easter Sunday. (Submitted)

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Two Cloverdale residents are reeling after reminders of their lost son have been stolen for a second time in less than a year.

Bjorn and Cindy Storness-Bliss’s son Nicholas died in February 2018, and in the wake of that loss, they try to hold on to as many memories of their son as they can.

One of those memories is a set of garden ornaments. The Storness-Bliss home, located on 180th Street near Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, is well-known in the neighbourhood as the residence of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

But they are more than just garden ornaments. They were a daily reminder of their son, who helped load the figures into the family truck and set them in the garden.

READ MORE: Stolen reminders of lost son returned to Cloverdale family

The theft happened in broad daylight during Easter Sunday, while Bjorn and his wife Cindy were home, he said.

“This once again has devastated our family, this is just so brazen,” he said.

“They took Sleepy, Grumpy, Doc, Sneezy and Bashful. They were in the process of trying for Snow White when they were spotted by a Good Samaritan who scared them off, but they got five.”

In June 2018, the Seven Dwarfs were stolen from the front garden. But, after a public plea, they were all safely returned after being dropped off at a Langley Fire Hall. That’s what Bjorn is hoping for again.

It’s “such a cruel thing to do,” he said. “Many neighbors cannot believe it, cannot believe people just watched. Everyone knows the dwarfs belong in our front yard, it was easy to see they were being stolen.”

Bjorn said the suspects drove off in a gold-coloured Toyota Previa van. The Good Samaritan who stopped the alleged thieves was also able to get a partial plate number, which has been reported to the police.

If anyone has any information about the theft, they are asked to please contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stamp club shares with Okanagan SPCA branch
Next story
Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

Revelstoke volunteers needed for Patient Voices Network

There will be an information session next week

BC Timber Sales in Arrow Lakes passes audit

An audit of BC Timber Sales and timber sale licence holders in… Continue reading

Letter: Caribou recovery and the Section 80 application

There are three herds in our Revelstoke Planning Unit

Rain to continue for Revelstoke today

Road events from Drive BC as of 7:40 a.m.: Highway 1 east:… Continue reading

An unconventional marriage: What’s age got to do with it?

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

Organ donation push on as Okanagan officer fights for life

Those interested in becoming an donor should visit taketwominutes.ca to sign up

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Most Read