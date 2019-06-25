Two ivory-coloured chairs with gold serpents on the arms were stolen from a Vancouver furniture story on May 13, 2019 Vancouver police said on June 25, 2019. (Vancouver Police handout)

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Vancouver police are looking for two pricey chairs featuring gold serpent arms that were stolen during an early-morning break-in at a furniture store in Coal Harbour.

It’s believed that two men broke into Lloyd Bruce Home Collections at 3 a.m. on May 13, stealing the ivory-coloured chairs and then taking off in a white Ford F150 pickup truck, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The two chairs, valued at $40,000 each, are believed to be the only two of their kind in Canada, police said.

“Based on the information learned so far, it’s obvious that the suspects targeted this particular furniture store to specifically steal the two arm chairs,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

The first man is described as having a slim build and was wearing white runners, blue jeans, a white belt, dark hoodie, baseball cap and gloves.

ALSO READ: North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

The other man is described as having a medium build and was wearing dark pants, dark sneakers with white laces, a dark hoodie jacket and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers.

