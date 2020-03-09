(Unsplash)

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

If you’re planning a trip outside of B.C. in the coming months, you may want to check your travel insurance.

Multiple travel insurance companies are no longer insuring customers against coronavirus-related claims as of the start of March.

In an email, BCAA confirmed customers who buy trip cancellation and interruption policies on or after March 5 won’t be covered because it’s now considered a “known circumstance,” not an unexpected issue.

Spokesperson Sara Holland said customers who bought travel insurance prior to March 5, and prior to a travel advisory coming into effect are still covered for trip cancellation, but not if they choose to go.

“If they choose to travel despite the advisory in place, they are only covered for non-COVID-19 related trip interruption or sickness during their trip,” Holland said.

Travel insurance company TuGO said it won’t cover trip cancellation or trip interruption claims related to COVID-19 for policies purchased on or after March 4.

“COVID-19 is considered a circumstance known for any policies purchased or trips booked on or after March 4, 2020,” a statement on the company’s website reads.

There are currently travel advisories for Canadians in place for China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Northern Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

As of Monday morning, there are 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada. Of those, 27 are in B.C., 34 in Ontario and four each in Alberta and Quebec.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 105,586 cases worldwide as of Sunday, with more than 80,000 of them in China, as over 100 countries report instances of the disease. Globally, more than 3,500 people have died as a result of COVID-19, the vast majority of those in China.

READ MORE: Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets
Next story
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s minor hockey team headed to provincials

Our atom team lost in the semi-final qualifying round

Not letting fear hold you back

Whitney Kendrick always has something on the go in Revelstoke

Sun for Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for March 9

Inspirational women of Revelstoke’s past

Cathy English Curator of Revelstoke Museum and Archives Writing a column on… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Happy International Women’s Day!

Our Women of Inspiration supplement, which can be found on pages 9-20… Continue reading

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Total number of permits so far this year considerably lower than in same period of 2019

Okanagan couple top farmers’ market vendors

Spallumcheen’s Om Naturale named Vendor of the Year at B.C. Farmers’ Markets conference

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

LETTER: Gardens should be encouraged

I have a good sized vegetable garden and a large box which my son built

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Gas is as cheap as 112.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Most Read