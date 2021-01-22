Events that help bring tourism industry businesses and service providers together to share promotional ideas is one of the key functions of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. (Contributed)

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association president of Glenn Mandziuk temporarily steps aside

There is a new president and chief executive officer at the helm of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA).

Ellen Walker-Matthews has taken over from Glenn Mandziuk on a temporary basis.

Ellen Walker-Matthews

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will be away on leave, taking some personal time off,” said Mandziuk in an email message.

“While I will endeavour during this time to support the TOTA office…senior vice-president Ellen Walker Matthews will be providing direct and immediate assistance in all such matters at industry@totabc.com. I hope to return in due course and until then I wish you a Happy New Year.”

TOTA is based out of Kelowna, with a staff of more than 20, and represents a diverse area that ranges from Christina Lake and the Shuswap to the east, Cache Creek and Princeton to the west, Mount Robson to the north and Osoyoos to the south.

It covers an area of 71,600 square-kilometres, equivalent roughly to the size of Ireland.

Tourism

Events that help bring tourism industry businesses and service providers together to share promotional ideas is one of the key functions of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. (Contributed)
