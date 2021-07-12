Three-day road closure for Vernon avenue

39th Avenue closure required for utility work

Utility work will close 39th Avenue for a few days this week. (City of Vernon map)

Utility work will interrupt traffic on a local road for a few days next week.

A partial road closure will be required for a portion of 39th Avenue, for the installation of utility services.

Starting at 7 a.m. on July 13, 39th Avenue will be closed between Pleasant Valley Road and 19th Street. The work is expected to be complete by July 15 at 4:30 p.m. This timeline may change if emergencies arise.

“Please remember to slow down in the area and adhere to all traffic control devices. The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as this work is being complete,” the city said.

READ MORE: Vernon looks to rope off swim area

READ MORE: Vernon, Coldstream tightens taps on water use

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Previous story
VIDEO: Alberta premier says province will not bring in COVID-19 vaccine passports
Next story
Former Lake Country CAO had a $7,000 raise last year

Just Posted

Dan Rohn started as an intern with Dynamic Avalanche in 2019, his position was partially funded by the Columbia Basin Trust’s Career Internship Program. (Contributed-Columbia Basin Trust)
Intern gets solid footing at Dynamic Avalanche

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Expect smoky skies and high heat in Okanagan-Shuswap

Some fish, reptile, and amphibian species eat their own young to protect the rest from overcrowding. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: Eating your offspring is good parenting in some species

Interior of McKinnon’s Cigar Store and Pool Hall. Construction began on the building in July 1911. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 7078)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 8