Three more sledders were rescued on Boulder Mountain by Revelstoke Search and Rescue. (File)

Three lost sledders found safe on Boulder Mountain

Group had gotten separated on Thursday

A trio of sledders who got lost on Boulder Mountain are safe after being rescued by Revelstoke Search and Rescue.

On Jan. 11, Revelstoke RCMP received a 911 call from a man who was sledding on Boulder Mountain. He was stuck and lost and couldn’t find the other two riders in his group.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue began their search at around 7:30 p.m. and were able to find the first missing male, who was 33 years old.

The search for the other two sledders was postponed overnight due to high avalanche conditions.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue started looking again via land and air at around 7:30 a.m on Friday. At 8 a.m., they located the other males, who are 39 and 51 years old. Both of the males are from Alberta.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue used a helicopter and long line to get the men off the mountain because the avalanche conditions were high and they had medical concerns.

Revelstoke RCMP say that all three men are in good health.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue has been busy on Boulder Mountain in recent weeks.

On Jan. 3, Revelstoke Search and Rescue assisted three lost sledders off Boulder Mountain.

On. Jan. 7, two missing Kelowna snowmobilers were located and helped off the mountain.

On Jan. 11, Avalanche Canada issued a special warning for recreational backcountry users to avoid avalanche terrain this weekend. The warning is in effect until Jan. 15 and applies to several areas, including North and South Columbia and Glacier National Park.

Revelstoke RCMP recommends that all backcountry and recreational area users carry the right supplies for their activities and are prepared if they have to stay overnight.

“Emergency equipment such as avalanche beacons, probes and shovels are essential,” the RCMP says. “Furthermore, taking the Avalanche Safety Training Level 1 is a wise investment in time and money to make these ventures safe and enjoyable.”

Current avalanche conditions are available at avalanche.ca.

 

