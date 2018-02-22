Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

  • Feb. 22, 2018 10:40 a.m.
  • News

The B.C. Supreme Court got three new judges on Thursday as federal Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould filled two vacancies in Vancouver and one in New Westminster.

The appointments replaced three judges who retired in mid-2017 and should help the province’s longtime judge shortage, which has led to court delays in the past.

Saskatchewan-born Barbara J. Norell will join the New West bench, while Sharon Matthews and University of Victoria grad Wendy A. Baker will sit in Vancouver.

Norell has practised as a civil litigator, first in insurance defence and later on in health and privacy in both the litigation and administrative law. She received the Lexpert Zenith award celebrating women in law in 2017.

Baker has experience in corporate and commercial disputes, agricultural law and Aboriginal law.

Matthews was elected a Law Society bencher in 2014 and has practiced in aviation cases, product liability cases, class actions, and public law and constitutional law.

Last year, 100 justices were appointed or promoted in Canada.

Previous story
B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India
Next story
Resources for victims of sexual violence to be made available at Hedley concert

Just Posted

Glimpses of the Past

From lots at Trout Lake going on sale in 1893 to Williamson Lake Park going under the auspices of the City of Revelstoke in 1998

Avalanche control this morning in Rogers Pass

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions between 10 a.m.… Continue reading

Startup Revelstoke to launch during Technology Summit

Startup Revelstoke aims to transform regional economy from resource-based to technology and design

Thirteen athletes to represent Revelstoke at BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine skiing, nordic skiing and judo

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

MP has worked to remove barriers to the sale of wine and other alcohol products between provinces

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

Foster parents needed in Shuswap

Current foster parents retiring, moving on, leaving a gap

Most Read