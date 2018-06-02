Three of five Revelstoke School Board trustees seeking re-election in fall

Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review Three of the five current trustees for School District 19, including chair Bill MacFarlane, will be running for re-election in the upcoming October municipal election.

Three of the five current School District 19 trustees announced they will be running for re-election this October.

Board of Education Chair Bill MacFarlane, Vice Chair Alan Chell and Trustee Elmer Rorstad announced that they would be running in the Revelstoke municipal election on October 20 during the meeting May 30 at Revelstoke Secondary School.

Trustees Jeff Nicholson and Amanda Richardson noted they would not be seeking re-election.

October’s school board election will be the second for chair MacFarlane, who was elected as a trustee in 2014 after working as a both a city councillor and president of the Revelstoke Teachers Association. He has served as chair of the board since Chell stepped down in December of 2015.

Chell, who served as chair for 20 years, will be looking to continue his long commitment to the school board, having served 34 years on the board.

Rorstad will be seeking election for the third time, after first being elected in 2011.

The British Columbia School Trustees Association has released a guide for those interested in running for a position on the Board of Education, which includes insight into what the position entails, general scheduling information, as well as campaign information.

In addition, the current trustees noted in Wednesday’s meeting that they are available to answer any questions possible candidates may have in regards to position information

Nomination period for October’s election begins September 4 at 9 a.m and ends September 14 at 4 p.m.

