National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occasion can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

It’s National Doughnut Day and Tim Hortons’ is marking the occasion by giving out free ones to all of its customers Friday.

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app, which is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

In 2020, the Canadian franchise announced that the most-sold doughnut remains the Boston Cream.

War origins of National Doughnut Day

Doughnut Day was established to honour the Salvation Army’s volunteer “donut lassies,” who were sent to France during the First World War to provide U.S. soldiers stationed there with support.

Women, including Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen, provided the soldiers with everything from clothing to supplies but limited rations made providing treats like baked goods difficult.

Eventually, the group devised a doughnut creation using flour, baking powder, sugar, lard, canned milk and their hats to fry them and coffee percolator tubes to make holes in the dough.

The treat tradition became so popular that it carried on through the Second World War.


Most Read