RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Tipped truck spills load on Highway 97 between Kelowna and Vernon

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect near Predator Ridge turnoff

A reportedly toppled dump truck has spilled debris across Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna Friday morning, July 30, affecting traffic.

The incident near the Predator Ridge turnoff has single-lane alternating traffic is in effect between Crystal Waters Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, DriveBC said.

Delays should be expected by motorists.

More to come…

