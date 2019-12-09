The Revelstoke RCMP received nine reports of slashed tires on Douglas St. overnight on Dec. 5 and 6. (Submitted)

Tires slashed on Douglas St. overnight Dec. 5 and 6

RCMP encouraging others affected to report the crime

Several residents of Douglas St. woke up to slashed tires Dec. 5 and 6.

There were nine slashings reported to the RCMP, said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky. And he encourages others who may have been impacted to also report the crimes.

“That allows us to create a better picture of where the crimes are happening,” he said.

Though busy on Friday with accidents and closures on Highway 1, Grabinsky said officers investigated and gathered information as best they could.

He encourages everyone to lock their vehicles and park them in a safe, well-lit location.

To report a crime to the Revelstoke RCMP call 250-837-5255. To give a tip or report anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

