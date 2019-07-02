The view from atop Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park near Revelstoke. (Ken Sedore)

Tourism BC develops Destination Development Strategy for Highway 1 Corridor

Tourism BC recently created destination development strategies for different regions across the province.

Revelstoke is included in the West Kootenays strategy as well as the Highway 1 Corridor strategy, which is the communities along Highway 1 from the Alberta border to Kamloops.

The Highway 1 strategy features six key themes: travel quality and safety, attractive business climate, environmental sustainability, community sustainability, a variety of quality experiences and collaboration.

It also identifies seventeen catalyst projects for immediately moving the strategy into implementation.

These projects include:

  • working to improve commercial vehicle driver training and enforcement
  • supporting car rental companies that offer winter-rated tires at no, or minimal charge
  • develop a local/regional affordable housing strategy
  • finding sustainable funding for resources dedicated to planning, enforcement and shared stewardship model of land and water management framework

According to the highlights document, the strategy is intended to inform actions for the future. However, Tourism BC shares the responsibility of implementation with its tourism partners.

“The strategy identifies a suggested success network of tourism partners to champion and move actions within each objective forward,” the document says.

A representative from Tourism BC and one from Kootenay Rockies Tourism presented the strategy to Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce members last month.

 

Most Read