Tourism Revelstoke supporting Avalanche Canada with donations this season

$10 from every participating hotel stay will go to the organization

Tourism Revelstoke anticipates that the winter of 2020/2021 will be a big year for backcountry skiing and backcountry access and wants to ensure they are doing their part to support Avalanche Canada’s efforts to keep backcountry users safe.

This winter, for every visitor who stays two nights or more in participating accommodation and accesses the backcountry via ski, snowboard, or snowmobile, Tourism Revelstoke will donate $10 to Avalanche Canada.

Tourism Revelstoke is also encouraging backcountry users to donate to Avalanche Canada directly.

“We are anticipating a larger number of people entering the backcountry this winter, and we know how important Avalanche Canada is as a leader in backcountry education and safety,” explains Meghan Tabor, the manager of Tourism Revelstoke, in a news release. “With Revelstoke being such a mecca for exploration, backcountry adventure is in our DNA. While we want to promote this recreation opportunity, we also want to recognize and support the organization that provides the programs to keep people safe while they are out there.”

Avalanche Canada is an important organization and Tourism Revelstoke is proud to have it headquartered here in Revelstoke.

Tourism Revelstoke hopes that this campaign spurs recognition of the importance of the avalanche forecasting and safety programs provided by Avalanche Canada.

