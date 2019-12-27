Trailer destroyed in fire at Kelowna compound

Fire crews were called to Zee Wholesale Cars, Thursday evening.

A trailer locked in a fenced compound at the corner of Sexsmith Road and Cambro Road was destroyed in a fire, Thursday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at Zee Wholesale Cars just before 5 p.m.

Multiple reports of the blaze were called into the Kelowna Fire Department who quickly arrived on scene to find a motorhome engulfed in flames.

Witnesses say the fire had to be attacked from outside the fence of the compound as the area was locked.

Fire crews were able to finally get into the compound and extinguish the blaze before it spread to nearby vehicles.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

