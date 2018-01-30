UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is now open east and west of Revelstoke

Road was closed due to multiple accidents

Two accidents on the Trans-Canada Highway had it closed Tuesday morning east and west of Revelstoke. (DriveBC Cams)

UPDATE: 9: 56 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened east and west of Revelstoke this morning following a number of accidents. DriveBC is reporting the highway is clear.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 #Revelstoke to 10km West of Revelstoke vehicle incident. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 30, 2018

ORIGINAL:

The Trans-Canada highway is closed 18km east of Revelstoke due to a motor vehicle incident.

Vehicle recovery is currently in process.

The estimated time of reopening is 10 am.

A separate motor vehicle incident 10km west of Revelstoke has reduced the Trans-Canada to single lane alternating traffic heading towards Sicamous.

OPEN – #BCHwy1 #Revelstoke to 10km West of Revelstoke to single lane alternating traffic due to vehicle incident. https://t.co/I4u3Kejg1e — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 30, 2018

Highway 23 is also closed in both directions at Mica Dam to 4km south of Mica Dam due to avalanche debris removal.

We will update as more information becomes available.