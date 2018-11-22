Update: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Highway 1 is currently open. Check DriveBC for updates.
Weather for Revelstoke area today is periods of snow. Amounts up to 5 cm. High plus 1.
Drive safely
Highway 1 is currently open. Check DriveBC for updates.
Weather for Revelstoke area today is periods of snow. Amounts up to 5 cm. High plus 1.
The work in Glacier National Park is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and be complete by 4 p.m.
Laura Stovel Revelstoke for Refugees It is mid-morning and my phone pings,… Continue reading
Jade Harvey Columnist I don’t know why exactly, but this year I… Continue reading
It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.
Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups
House leaders told him ‘no,’ ended meeting, Mary Polak says
Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions
Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions
Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal
Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.
“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.
With Welcome Week coming up and Jill’s story about how she ended…
Jacquie Palmer is experimenting with paper clay
Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident
Laura Stovel Revelstoke for Refugees It is mid-morning and my phone pings,…
The work in Glacier National Park is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and be complete by 4 p.m.
Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics
No charges have yet been laid against any of the seven people questioned by police