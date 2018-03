A motor vehicle incident had closed Hwy. 1 in both directions

Update: 2:38 p.m.

Hwy. 1 is now open to single lane alternating traffic from Three Valley Gap to Revelstoke.

Original:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions from Three Valley Gap to Revelstoke following a motor vehicle incident.

There is no estimated time of re-opening.

An assessment is currently ongoing. There is no detour available.

For up to date road conditions visit, DriveBC.ca

@Jnsherman

jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter