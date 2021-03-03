Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. (file photo)

Trans-Canada Highway reduced to one lane east of Golden

It’s the first of the Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 closures which will ramp up in the coming weeks

Highway 1 will be limited to single lane alternating traffic for road work between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Yoho Bridge 2 kilometres east of Golden from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

Delays are expected to be approximately 20-30 minutes, with Emcone Selkirk encouraging essential only traffic during the closure.

It’s the first closure of the Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 project.

Closures will continue throughout the week from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. until Friday, March 12.

Closures will continue throughout the month, with nine hour overnight closures expected to start later this month.

The highway will be completled closed for four weeks from April 12 to May 14, with traffic being re-routed through Radium via Highways 93 and 95.

DriveBC will be updated with closures and information as they happen. It’s important to know before you go and to adjust travel plans for the closures.

READ MORE: Details announced ahead of Trans-Canada highway closures east of Golden

READ MORE: Kicking Horse Canyone Phase 4 closures announced

