Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment east of Field

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to a train derailment east of Field.
According to Roxanne Daoust, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board, until the investigators are on scene she cannot release any more information.
#TSBRail deploys a team of investigators to a train derailment that occurred overnight near Field, British Columbia https://t.co/nrlB5CUu9p
— TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) February 4, 2019
The Review has also reached out to CP Rail for more information.
Check back here for updates as more information becomes available.
@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.