Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment east of Field

Transportation Safety board investigators have been deployed to a train derailment east of Field. (File photo)

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to a train derailment east of Field.

According to Roxanne Daoust, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board, until the investigators are on scene she cannot release any more information.

#TSBRail deploys a team of investigators to a train derailment that occurred overnight near Field, British Columbia https://t.co/nrlB5CUu9p — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) February 4, 2019

The Review has also reached out to CP Rail for more information.

Check back here for updates as more information becomes available.

