Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment east of Field

More information to come

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to a train derailment east of Field.

According to Roxanne Daoust, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board, until the investigators are on scene she cannot release any more information.

The Review has also reached out to CP Rail for more information.

Check back here for updates as more information becomes available.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
