Travel advisory for roads near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.

Tonight: Periods of snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 17.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 8.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Travel advisory in effect due to blowing snow and compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 12 cm

Base depth: 236 cm

Season total: 674 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -20C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Touchy wind slabs have been concealed by 10cm of new snow. Keep the wind slab problem in mind when transitioning into open and exposed areas.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

