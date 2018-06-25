Tree rips through West Kelowna home like javelin

“I was like, ‘oh my God—there is a tree in my dining room,’” says West Kelowna woman affected by storm.

Heather Gernack woke up just before 2 a.m. Sunday to the sound of pine cones being pelted at her house from winds that had picked up.

Then she heard a huge smash that prompted her to jump out of bed.

“At first I didn’t see it, because we had no power,” Gernack said, Monday morning. “At first I just through there was stuff on the deck.”

She got a flashlight and pointed it across the expanse of her West Kelowna Estates home and saw the damage was much worse than expected.

“I was like, ‘oh my God—there is a tree in my dining room,’” she said.

Gernack has a lot of tall trees in her backyard, and it looks like a large chunk of one was ripped off in the windstorm and “shot into the ceiling like a javelin.”

Currently there’s four feet inside the house and another 20 feet poking out from the roof.

It’s going to be a costly problem to fix, she said, as she surveyed damage but it could’ve been worse.

Had the tree pierced through the ceiling in her bedroom, it would have been deadly.

Throughout the neighbourhood, and the Okanagan in general, there’s some damage though she’s easily the most hard hit.

“It looks like a tornado hit our house — inside and out,” she said, noting that she will call in insurance later today. I DriveBC reported a tree down on Westside Road, 12 kilometres north of the junction of Highway 97 south, has cited the road in both directions.

There is no detour available at this time.

Crews are responding to multiple reports of trees on our the lines, including one on Gordon Ave in Kelowna, across from Dorothea Walker Elementary School.

Dorothea Walker Elementary School (IMAGE CREDIT: CONTRIBUTED)

