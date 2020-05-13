Tress were illegally cut down from the Okanagan Rail Trail within the Regional District of North Okanagan last week, it said Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (RDNO)

Trees cut illegally from Okanagan Rail Trail

Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw officers investigating

Trees were illegal cut from the Okanagan Rail Trail and the Grey Canal trails last week and now, the Regional District of North Okanagan’s bylaw is investigating the incident.

“It’s selfish to chop down healthy trees on public land,” RDNO Community Services general manager Mike Fox said in a statement issued May 13. “Whether one is doing it to better their view, or for any other reason.”

“The trails were designed to include natural elements, including adjacent trees and shrubs, so please leave them there for all users of the trail to enjoy.”

It is against the bylaws to remove vegetation from RDNO land without permission.

If anyone witnesses someone removing or vandalizing RDNO land, they are asked to call bylaw at 250-550-3700.

The penalty for defacing, cutting, destroying, or damaging any tree, shrub, or plant is $250.

