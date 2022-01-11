Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. Saundry will appear in Vernon court Feb. 7, 2022, to fix a trial date. (Facebook photo)

Trial date for North Okanagan woman accused of murder to be set in February

Lynda Saundry appeared in court to fix a date on Monday, but case was adjourned to Feb. 7

A North Okanagan woman accused of first-degree murder will wait an extra month for her trial date to be fixed.

Lynda Saundry is accused of murdering 55-year-old Barry Jones, whose body was found in a home near Round Lake, west of Armstrong, on July 30, 2020. Saundry was arrested a few days after the discovery.

Police said Saundry and Jones knew each other, but no further details were provided while an investigation was underway.

The accused was committed to stand trial on first-degree murder charges following a preliminary inquiry in July 2021, after she elected to be tried by judge and jury in May 2021.

Saundry appeared in Vernon court Monday, Jan. 10, to fix a trial date. Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, said the hearing was adjourned and a date will now be set on Feb. 7.

