Trial date set for Kamloops man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teen will get a trial in October.

The trial for a Kamloops man accused of beating a teen into a coma on his property in 2016 will take place in Kelowna later this year.

Kristopher Teichrieb’s six week trial was scheduled Monday for Oct. 15.

Teichrieb, 41, has been in custody since the early-morning hours of June 19, 2016, when he is alleged to have assaulted Jessie Simpson, who was then 18.

RELATED: TRIAL MOVED

Simpson, who is now 20 and remains in hospital, was assaulted at Holt Street and Clifford Avenue in Brocklehurst, not far from Teichrieb’s home.

Simpson’s friends and family have said the teen was celebrating high school graduation the night before the attack and may have been searching for a group of friends when he was attacked.

RELATED: TRIAL DELAYED

After spending months in a coma, Simpson began to wake up following brain surgery in early 2017. Since then, his health has fluctuated and he has been transferred from his room at Royal Inland Hospital to the facility’s intensive-care unit multiple times.

In June, a judge declared Simpson legally infirm, appointing his mother to act on his behalf.

The Kamloops case gained a lot of public attention, prompting the change in trial venue to Kelowna.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead
Next story
Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

Just Posted

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

PHOTOS: Storm cycle turns Revelstoke into a winter wonderland

The recent weather pattern has blanketed Revelstoke in tons of fresh snow

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

MP Wayne Stetski to hold telephone town hall

On Feb. 6. Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski will hear constituents concerns on pension theft

Fourteen Revelstoke athletes qualify for BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine and cross-country skiing, judo and speed skating

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. Wine Authority relocates to Summerland

Office and equipment now at site on Prairie Valley Road

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

ICBC to cap minor injury awards, review insurance deductibles

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Coffee House showcases local talent

Last night locals musicians brought down the house at the United Church

Most Read