Trial date set for Kamloops man charged with beating teen

The trial for a Kamloops man accused of beating a teen into a coma on his property in 2016 will take place in Kelowna later this year.

Kristopher Teichrieb’s six week trial was scheduled Monday for Oct. 15.

Teichrieb, 41, has been in custody since the early-morning hours of June 19, 2016, when he is alleged to have assaulted Jessie Simpson, who was then 18.

Simpson, who is now 20 and remains in hospital, was assaulted at Holt Street and Clifford Avenue in Brocklehurst, not far from Teichrieb’s home.

Simpson’s friends and family have said the teen was celebrating high school graduation the night before the attack and may have been searching for a group of friends when he was attacked.

After spending months in a coma, Simpson began to wake up following brain surgery in early 2017. Since then, his health has fluctuated and he has been transferred from his room at Royal Inland Hospital to the facility’s intensive-care unit multiple times.

In June, a judge declared Simpson legally infirm, appointing his mother to act on his behalf.

The Kamloops case gained a lot of public attention, prompting the change in trial venue to Kelowna.

