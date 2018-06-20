Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Premier John Horgan said B.C. ‘will always stand up for the values’ of diversity and inclusion

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan are condemning the U.S. police of seperating child migrants from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The comments on the contentious “zero-tolerance policy” come on World Refugee Day.

Trudeau told reporters Tuesday that what is going on in the United States is “wrong.”

He said he cannot imagine what the families involved are enduring and says this is not the way things are done in Canada.

Horgan took to Twitter to condemn the policy “in the strongest possible terms.”

“People around the world are horrified to see this unnecessary trauma inflicted on innocent children and families,” he said.

The federal government says it is monitoring the changes in U.S. immigration policy and what effects they will have on asylum seekers in the United States.

With files from The Canadian Press

