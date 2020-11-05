Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Trudeau Trudeau is speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron today after criticism in both Canada and France that he has not done enough to defend free expression in response to extremist violence there. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Trudeau Trudeau is speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron today after criticism in both Canada and France that he has not done enough to defend free expression in response to extremist violence there. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau slated to speak with Macron amid furor over his response to attacks in France

Conversation comes a week after three people were killed in a deadly knife assault in the city of Nice

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron today after criticism in both Canada and France that he has not done enough to defend free expression in response to extremist violence there.

The conversation comes one week after three people were killed in a deadly knife assault in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

The incident marked the third gruesome attack in five weeks that French authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists, amid a growing furor over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were republished by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Trudeau waited more than a week after the Oct. 16 beheading of a French school teacher before expressing solidarity with France, and hedged his condemnation of last week’s knife attack by stressing that free speech has its limits.

That drew backlash from media in France and in Quebec, where politicians’ unequivocal denunciations prompted a thank-you call Tuesday from Macron to Premier François Legault.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says today’s conversation between Trudeau and Macron kicks off a necessary healing process, but fears it may come off as insincere.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

FranceJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Next story
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

Just Posted

Pam Olsson launched Unique Excellence, a business that supports people and families who are neurodiverse. (Submitted)
Living with neurodiversity: Business launched in Revelstoke

Pam Olsson noticed a gap in services and wants to help people and families with autism

The Grizzlies playing in their home arena Revelstoke Forum. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Hockey returns to Revelstoke

Watch online, fans won’t be allowed at the rink

A rendering of the newly approved affordable housing project that will be constructed on city property behind BC Ambulance Services. (Revelstoke Community Housing Society)
Affordable housing society frustrated with City of Revelstoke delays

They had hoped affordable apartment project would be completed this fall

Winter market schedule. (Facebook)
Revelstoke Winter Market returns

Opens Nov. 7 in Community Centre

This trailer stolen from Cherryville was recovered nearby while another trailer stolen from the area was later found in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Stolen Cherryville trailer recovered near Revelstoke

RCMP continue investigating as no suspects apprehended

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health records 18 new COVID-19 cases as province breaks another record

A total of 104 cases in the region are active and one person is in hospital

A Vernon resident uncovered a piece of forgotten local history when he discovered the Silver Star Challenge Cup, dated 1939-56, in a second-hand shop in the Caribou region of B.C. (Jeff Moore photo)
Vernon man’s trophy find uncovers mysterious local history

Jeff Moore hopes to uncover the story behind the Silver Star Challenge Trophy

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon man gets 303 days in jail for break and enter

Vincent Silas Maxwell, 36, has been convicted 57 times since 2004

Springvalley Elementary School. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna elementary school

A member of the Springvalley Elementary School community has tested positive for the virus

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kamala Harris speaks to get out the vote in Detroit, MI. Twitter. (File)
Kelowna’s connection to the U.S. election

City councillor Mohini Singh is the aunt to the press secretary of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is the subject of an upcoming CSRD zoning hearing. (CSRD photo)
Private highway-side billboard near Salmon Arm violates bylaw

Owner of property where billboard is located is seeking a variance to allow the sign

Most Read