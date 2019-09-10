VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to call the next federal election Wednesday morning.

He’s to visit Rideau Hall at 10 a.m. local time to ask Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament.

RELATED: Kenney takes aim at Trudeau directly ahead of fall federal election

By law, voting day is set for Oct. 21, but the prime minister has a two-week window starting Sept. 1 in which to begin the formal campaign.

The federal parties have been campaigning informally for weeks, with Liberal ministers making government funding announcements while Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have attacked the Liberal government’s record.

READ MORE: What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

They’ve argued over climate-change policy, Canada’s place in the world, federal spending, and whether a national economy that has performed well by statistical measures has left Canadians feeling financially secure.

Recent opinion polls have suggested the Liberals and Conservatives are fighting for first place in popular support, but neither would likely win a majority in the House of Commons if an election were held immediately.

READ MORE: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of federal vote

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments
Next story
VIDEO: Power outage sparked for North Okanagan residents

Just Posted

CSRD recognized by province for carbon neutrality

The organization received a Level 4 award

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce calling for business excellence nominations

The annual awards gala is coming up Nov. 2

Revy Let’s Talk: On World Suicide Prevention Day know someone is always there

A Revelstoke resident tells columnist Stacie Byrne her story

Politically Incorrect: Mayor and council report card-Will they pass?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Council’s strategic plan, released seven months… Continue reading

Exhibition celebrating Mt. Revelstoke coming to Revelstoke Museum & Archives

The exhibit opens Sept. 20

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

B.C. man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, stunned with Taser

Brandon Coons was sentenced in provincial court in Rossland for the 2017 incidents

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for North Okanagan residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Widow shares final words of wisdom from beloved Penticton baker

Ben Manea, owner of Walla Artisan Bakery and Café, died on June 15 due to complications from his ALS

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Street population keeping North Okanagan bylaw busy

Meanwhile RCMP is getting creative with its approach

Most Read