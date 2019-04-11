Turbidity prompts North Okanagan water source swap

Kal Lake switched to Duteau Creek

The Regional District of North Okanagan wishes to inform customers of Greater Vernon Water that the Kalamalka Lake water source was turned off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 due to increased turbidity in the water.

The decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source was based on increased turbidity due to a combination of milfoil removal near Kalamalka beach and spring run-off. Water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant (DCWTP) until turbidity decreases in Kalamalka Lake.

See also: RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

Customers who are not normally on the DCWTP will notice that the water is much softer and the water has a low alkalinity and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Staff will continue to monitor water quality, notify customers of any further changes and when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.

Please see the RDNO Website for more information.

