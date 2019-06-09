View of Osoyoos Lake looking north from Oroville, WA. Photo courtesy Neil Bousquet/Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society)

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

UPDATE MONDAY 9:39 a.m.:

The bodies of two missing boaters have been recovered by police Sunday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located the bodies of a 35-year-old Kamloops man and a 36-year-old man from Maple Ridge in Osoyoos lake.

The RCMP remain on scene in efforts to raise both boats from the bottom of the lake.

The investigation of the collision is ongoing and Osoyoos RCMP ask anyone who has witnessed the collision or anyone who has video footage that overlooks the lake to call 250-495-7236.

ORIGINAL:

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a boating accident on Osoyoos Lake Saturday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said five ambulances arrived on scene at approximately 7:15 p.m.

“Two patients were transported by ambulance in critical and one patient in stable condition were taken to hospital by ambulance,” said BCEHS communications officer Vincent Chou.

READ MORE: Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

The incident happened near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

There is no further information on how the incident happened at this time.

Osoyoos RCMP have yet to return a call for comment.

